In the first week of early voting, 2,007 Faulkner County voters cast their ballots, Election Coordinator Teresa Horton said.
Early voting in the preferential primary, annual school and nonpartisan general election will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 and from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. March 2 at the Faulkner County Courthouse, Faulkner County Library, McGee Sports Center, Mayflower City Hall, Vilonia First Baptist Church and the Greenbrier City Events Center.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 22 vote centers throughout the county on Election Day, March 3. Registered voters in Faulkner County can vote at any of the Vote Centers, regardless of their address.
As this is the general election for the nonpartisan, judicial races and the annual school election, this will be the only opportunity to vote in those.
There are two contested nonpartisan, judicial races in the county — State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 4 where Barbara Womack Webb is running against Morgan “Chip” Welch and for State District Court District 9 and Division 1 where Chris Carnahan is running against Lorie Mason Jordan. Those races will be decided March 3.
There are no contested school board races and no millage increases in the annual school election but the annual school election will be decided March 3 as well.
There are four county races that are contested in the preferential primary — all on the Republican ballot.
Republicans Matt Brown and Mike Angel are vying for the District 8 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court. Whichever of them wins the nomination will face Democrat Kimberly Maslin in November. Maslin faces no opponent in the primary.
Republican Johnny Brady will face incumbent Republican Andy Shock for the District 10 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court. Shock unseated Brady in the 2018 election to become the Justice of the Peace. Whoever wins the primary will win the seat, as no Democrats entered the race.
Republicans Marvin Kelley and Kenneth Rash will face off for the Cypress Constable spot while Republicans Larry W. Webb and incumbent Earl David Hall fight for the Cadron Constable slot. Again, no Democrats filed to run so whoever wins the primary will have the position in both of those races.
Voters can also vote on their party’s presidential nominee in the preferential primary.
There are nearly 73,000 registered voters in Faulkner County.
Below is a breakdown of votes cast early each day polls were open last week:
- Day 1, Tuesday, Feb. 18 — 374 ballots cast.
- Day 2, Wednesday. Feb. 19 — 551 ballots cast.
- Day 3, Thursday Feb. 20 — 501 ballots cast.
- Day 4, Friday Feb. 21 — 406 ballots cast.
- Day 5, Saturday Feb. 22 — 185 ballots cast.
For more information or to view a sample ballot, visit votefaulkner.com.
