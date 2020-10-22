A suspect who reportedly led police on a chase Thursday morning ultimately died after crashing into a semi truck on Highway 64.
Arkansas State Police were called to the scene to conduct a fatal crash investigation following the incident, ASP spokesman Bill Sadler said.
According to an ASP fatal crash report, the crash occurred at 7:28 a.m. in the 260 block of Highway 64, just outside of Conway.
The suspect was driving a 2015 Honda Accord as he fled from a Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the report states.
During the pursuit, the suspect crossed over the center line into the eastbound lane on Highway 64, striking the front end of a 1996 Kenworth T600. The semi-trailer truck “veered off the south side of the roadway” after it was hit. The Honda Accord spun around about 180-degrees “in a counter clockwise rotation” before it ultimately slid under the semi.
At this point, the two vehicles “caught on fire immediately,” the report states.
Details regarding the initial chase were not available by press time Thursday. FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said the matter “is still under investigation” and that more information will be released once the investigation is complete.
Traffic was rerouted as responding fire departments worked to put out the flames. The area was blocked off for more than an hour following the crash as crews worked to clear the roadway of debris.
The driver of the semi truck was able to escape the burning vehicle and was not injured.
The identity of the driver of the Honda Accord has not been released.
Authorities described weather conditions as “clear” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
This was the 511st fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.