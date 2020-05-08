The motto of Rotary International is “Service Above Self.” This motto represents what Rotarians are known for in their communities and around the globe. The Conway Morning Rotary Club (CMRC) has contributed in a number of ways for the betterment of Conway. CMRC members were among the first Conway citizens who advocated for recycling efforts in our city. One of the club’s annual service project provides dictionaries to all third-grade students in Faulkner County (Conway, Mayflower, Greenbrier, Vilonia, Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon Enola).
In the 2019-20 school year, Morning Rotarians decided to recognize outstanding high school students in the three Conway high schools (Conway High School, St. Joseph High School and Conway Christian) whose desire to serve the community is in keeping with “Service Above Self”.
Jack Frost, club president, said, “The Conway Morning Rotary Club Student Recognition Program recognizes outstanding students who consistently demonstrate their desire to serve others at school and in their community. It also serves to increase awareness among high school students of Rotary International’s various service programs.”
The following students were recognized during weekly meetings throughout this school year: Conway High School (Diana Ashley, MaKayla Reed, Olivia Marotte, Catie Overton, Carly Umholtz, Carraig Craun, Gunter Campbell, Matthew Ablondi, Suzanne Eubanks, Reed Hughes); St. Joseph High School (Juliana Ferrer, Jered Sanders, Elizabeth Chandler, Elijah Bailey); Conway Christian (Marlie Moix, Megan Pelley, Carson Gainey, Beau Stevenson).
The faculties of each school selected the students to be honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.