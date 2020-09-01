The Conway Morning Rotary Club selected Mayor Bart Castleberry as its Community Leader of the Year.
“As a part of that award, the recipient selects a nonprofit agency for our club to contribute on his behalf,” Rotarian Linda Tyler said, noting that Castleberry chose the Ola and John Hawks Senior Citizen’s Center.
Each year the Conway Morning Rotary Club surveys the community to find individuals who exemplify the Rotarian motto: Service Above Self, she said.
“The recipient for this year has modeled leadership and consistent communication through a time of flooding which our city and county had not faced,” Tyler said. “His ‘residents first’ approach was clearly on full display as our community navigated through this uncertain time.”
Last week, the club presented the mayor a check for the senior center.
For more information about the club, visit https://conwaymorningrotary. weebly.com.
