As part of its 25th anniversary celebration year, the William Baker Festival Singers, from Kansas City, will be performing during the 10 a.m. worship service at the Morrilton First United Methodist Church on Sunday.

Composer-in-residence, Sean Sweeden, grew up in Morrilton and attended the FUMC there, and graduated from Morrilton High School. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University, master’s degree from the University of Arkansas, and doctorate from the University of Missouri- Kansas City.

