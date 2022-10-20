As part of its 25th anniversary celebration year, the William Baker Festival Singers, from Kansas City, will be performing during the 10 a.m. worship service at the Morrilton First United Methodist Church on Sunday.
Composer-in-residence, Sean Sweeden, grew up in Morrilton and attended the FUMC there, and graduated from Morrilton High School. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Arkansas Tech University, master’s degree from the University of Arkansas, and doctorate from the University of Missouri- Kansas City.
The Festival Singers will be performing several of Sean’s pieces at this “home church” concert. In addition, at 4 p.m. Saturday, the Festival Singers will sing during the Vigil Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altus, and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, they will be in concert at the Subiaco Abbey. All of the Arkansas Tour events will be non-ticketed, free events and open to the public.
The award-winning William Baker Festival Singers is a 50-voice, Kansas City-based, semi-professional chorale dedicated to the performance of short form sacred a cappella classics and spirituals. The choir has toured to 14 states, with performances in some of America’s most prestigious venues including Helzberg Hall, the Washington National Cathedral, the Basilica of the National Shrine, Trinity Wall Street Church in New York City, St. James Cathedral in Chicago and St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. The choir has produced over two dozen nationally released recordings and been featured on National Public Radio’s Performance Today.
The Festival Singers were recently announced as the second-place national winner of the 2021 American Prize for Choral Performance, and also the second-place winner of the 2021 Ernst Bacon Award for Service to American Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.