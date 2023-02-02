CHI St. Vincent Morrilton will host a free, drive-thru community blood pressure screening event on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to mark the start of Heart Month, the hospital announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The free screening event is part of a month-long effort to encourage Arkansans to take responsibility for their heart health. To do that, you need to know your numbers, the news release read. For blood pressure, that’s 120 and 80. You want your numbers to be below that or you may suffer from hypertension. Higher than 140 over 90 and you need to see a doctor.
