Morrilton resident wins St. Joseph Bazaar's car raffle 1

Stringfellow (far left), his youngest son Liam (center left), his wife Kaitlyn (center right) and eldest son Tyler (far right) at the bazaar. Held every year, the bazaar raises money for St. Joseph School and supplements their budget.

 Submitted photo

Morrilton resident David Stringfellow won St. Joseph School’s annual car raffle drawing at the 110th St. Joseph Bazaar last weekend. The bazaar, which raises funds to supplement the school’s budget, includes multiple raffle drawings and games over two days.

Stringfellow won a 2021 Ford Escape. Second-place prize winner Hermenegildo Castro of Conway won a $1,000 gift certificate from the Total Tire Company of Conway. The third-place prize, a pellet grill, was awarded to Jeremiah Jerrold of North Little Rock.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.