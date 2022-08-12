Morrilton resident David Stringfellow won St. Joseph School’s annual car raffle drawing at the 110th St. Joseph Bazaar last weekend. The bazaar, which raises funds to supplement the school’s budget, includes multiple raffle drawings and games over two days.
Stringfellow won a 2021 Ford Escape. Second-place prize winner Hermenegildo Castro of Conway won a $1,000 gift certificate from the Total Tire Company of Conway. The third-place prize, a pellet grill, was awarded to Jeremiah Jerrold of North Little Rock.
