Rusty Mosley recently joined First Security Bank in Conway as Assistant Vice President and Commercial Lender for the Conway and Clinton markets.
Mosley, a Conway native, graduated from Conway High School and holds a BA Degree in Economics from Baylor University, Waco, Texas, and a Master of Divinity degree from Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri. Rusty has completed the Arkansas Bankers Association General Banking School and the ABA Lending School.
Mosley and his wife, Cristy, live in Conway. They are parents of three children, Lacy, 21; Mary, 19; and Jackson, 13. He enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as sharing his time teaching at Renewal Ranch.
Rusty can be reached at rusty.mosley@fsbank.com, by calling 501-450-7337 or at his Conway office located at 2105 Dave Ward Drive. He can be reached at First Security Bank’s Clinton office located at 112 Volunteer’s Parkway or by calling the Clinton office at 501-745-2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.