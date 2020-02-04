A Faulkner County woman and her daughter accused in a Medicaid fraud scheme will be sentenced next month after pleading no contest to the allegations against them.
Juanita Faye Rowden (Cruz), 50, and her daughter, Vonita Galerose Herbert (Pitones), 31, were arrested in March 2017 on suspicion of Medicaid fraud and abuse of an endangered or impaired person.
The two women were set to stand trial this week in Faulkner County Circuit Court but instead pleaded no contest to the felony charges.
A nolo contendere (or no contest) plea is equivalent to a guilty plea under Arkansas law. With this plea, a defendant “does not specifically admit the allegations which form the basis for the offenses charged against him/her, and elects not to contest such allegations, the nolo contendere plea will, for all purposes, be treated by the Court the same as a guilty plea.”
The plea statements were signed Friday morning, and a sentencing hearing has since been scheduled for March 20 in circuit court.
The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office worked alongside local prosecutors in the case against Rowden and Herbert.
According to the attorney general’s office, the two are accused of billing $2,639.70 for services not rendered to an 89-year-old woman who was bedridden.
The alleged victim had been diagnosed with dementia and was severely impaired in cognitive skills for daily-decision making, according to court documents.
The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) launched its investigation against the mother and daughter after a Faulkner County prosecutor submitted a referral, according to a probable cause affidavit.
"She was totally dependent for all activities of daily living," the affidavit reads. "[The victim] resided with her privately paid caregiver Ms. Rowden, who was hired by [the victim's] daughter … Ms. Rowden provided care 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Ms. Rowden arranged Personal Care and Elder Choice Respite Services for [the victim] and solicited her daughter, Ms. Herbert, as the ACMC aide to provide the services."
The Personal Care program covers physical necessities such as help with bathing, dressing, eating, housekeeping, laundry and other services.
The Elder Choices program provides medical services.
According to the affidavit, the victim was found "in serious need of medical attention" on May 8, 2015.
"[The victim] had pneumonia, was dehydrated and had multiple bedsores/pressure wounds," the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Herbert first told Adult Protective Services (APS) investigators she solely changed linens and washed laundry.
"Had Ms. Herbert provided the services for which she billed (bathing, toileting, dressing, and etc.), she would have seen the wounds," the affidavit states. "Ms. Rowden signed the timesheets indicating Ms. Herbert provided all the services including bathing, toileting, dressing, etc.
"The only tasks left on the ACMC timesheets that Ms. Herbert reported providing included laundry and housekeeping tasks. The ACMC regulations dictate, only 20% of her total time could be counted toward housekeeping tasks."
The sentencing hearing will begin at 10 a.m. March 20.
