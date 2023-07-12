The Mount Olive/Bedford Chapel Cemetery Committee will host a dedication ceremony in partnership with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program at 1 p.m. July 21 at 371 Manning Road in Mount Vernon. The event is free and open to the public.
The historical marker was sponsored by the Mount Olive/Bedford Chapel Cemetery and the White County Historical Society. It will stand at the Mount Olive/Bedford Chapel Cemetery in White County. For media inquiries, contact Nathan Treece at nathan.treece@ arkansas.gov or call 501-683-2513.
