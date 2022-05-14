Daniel Ryan, an actor living in Mount Vernon, has wrapped production on a new feature film titled “Labor Day.”
The film is directed by Julio Gomez, a pastor in Fort Smith, and was filmed over the past couple of months in Gomez’s hometown. Ryan in the film plays the part of a police chief named “Donovan.”
“It was real good,” Ryan said. “This was my favorite film to work on.”
Ryan has been acting in films since the late 1990s when he stared in a short film called “Sour Milk.” He got trained as an actor in the Arkansas Actors Lab, a film and commercial acting school.
“It’s just a joy for me to be around people and get to learn not only acting, but get to watch what the crew does as well,” he said.
Before acting in front of the camera, Ryan started acting in local theater productions.
“It’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “It’s been like a passion for me.”
After working on “Sour Milk,” Ryan started in a feature film called “Insomniac” in 2009 where he played a character called “Tip Man,” according to his IMDB page. Ryan has also been in many other films as a background extra and local commercials as well as being a scare actor for the “Creepy Works” haunted house in Conway.
Ryan formerly worked for the state but has since retired and now does acting as a hobby in his free time. Since retiring, Ryan has starred in two other short films, titled “Apartment 424,” where he played a ghost, and “Complicated Complementary Colors,” which released this year where he played a teacher.
Ryan also played the character of “Gabriel” in the horror film “Mardi Gras Massacre” released in 2021.
Ryan has also started a public Facebook group called “Arkansas Actors, Directors & Filmmakers Inc.” which aims to help local actors, directors and filmmakers from across the state of Arkansas find jobs in the local entertainment industry. The group has nearly 2,000 members.
