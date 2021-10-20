Greener Days Ahead Rescue, a nonprofit animal shelter based in Mount Vernon, received a surprise donation of $15,000 from a Florida organization last month from what the organization originally thought was a spam email.
The Florida foundation, which asked the rescue shelter not to reveal its name due to privacy reasons, awarded the $15,000 grant for general use but the shelter was cautious about the whole thing before accepting it.
“Back in early September the rescue received what appeared to be like every other spam email,” Jennifer McCullough, the owner and director of the animal shelter, said.
The email was titled “confirming mailing address” and was signed from a “Jane T” asking for confirmation on if the nonprofit’s PO Box number listed on its website was correct.
“Skeptical, but curious, I responded that it was indeed the correct PO Box,” McCullough said. “The email the followed absolutely floored me and the entire board member team.”
The mysterious Florida organization responded back saying that it had a preliminary approval to give the shelter a $15,000 donation.
“Spam turned into total ham,” McCullough said. “When the check arrived, we were still wondered if it was really real.”
The grant did not come in the traditional process so everyone at the rescue agreed to wait until the check actually arrived before making any announcement. Even when it did come, they took it to the bank to see if it was legit, only to find out that because it didn’t list any bank phone number on the check, they had to wait another two weeks before they could confirm it.
“The sinking feeling, gone as fast as it came was now looming over the rescue,” McCullough said. “Fast forward to today ... everything is complete and the grant is ‘granted.’”
The grant money will be going toward paying off the vet clinic’s $3,500 bill as well as upgrading the intake area of the rescue shelter.
“We are unbelievable grateful for this donation to continue our nonprofit work here in Faulkner County,” McCullough said.
Greener Days Ahead Rescue animal shelter has been around for more than 13 years and have run at three to four times capacity all summer, and are unfortunately still having to turn dogs away due to capacity.
“This type of funding has a significant impact on what we can do since we are 100 percent volunteer run,” McCullough said.
Those who want to make donations to the nonprofit themselves can go to the website GreenerdaysAR.rescuegroups.org or can make their donation to their PO Box 151, Mount Vernon Arkansas 72111.
Greener Days Ahead Rescue will be at PetSmart in Conway Nov. 13, Nov. 14 and Dec. 11 for those who wish to help volunteer.
