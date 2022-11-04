Mount Vernon Enola High School students traveled to their district's elementary school last week to kick off the school's reading incentive program. Bussed to the elementary school by the high school's Mrs. Nicholson, who dressed as Ms. Frizzle from the "The Magic School Bus" for the occasion, the high schoolers read to the elementary students in their classrooms. 

