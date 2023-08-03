Mount Vernon-Enola recognizes students

The two students, Cutter Harris and James Rodgers, who received the district’s “MVE High Flyer” award.

 Submitted photo

Mount Vernon-Enola School District board members recognized two students with “MVE High Flyer” awards at the board’s July meeting on Monday.

Cutter Harris and James Rodgers are the first students to receive the award meant to recognize a “student who ‘flies high’ [and] represents our school in the best light,” Mount Vernon-Enola’s board meeting recap read. Harris and Rodgers worked for the district’s summer maintenance crew.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

