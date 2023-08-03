Mount Vernon-Enola recognizes students

Mount Vernon-Enola School District board members recognized two students with “MVE High Flyer” awards at the board’s July meeting on Monday.
Cutter Harris and James Rodgers are the first students to receive the award meant to recognize a “student who ‘flies high’ [and] represents our school in the best light,” Mount Vernon-Enola’s board meeting recap read. Harris and Rodgers worked for the district’s summer maintenance crew.
“They are the ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind of kids,” Superintendent Zebulon Prothro said, per the recap. “I have truly enjoyed getting to know each of them this summer.”
Also on Monday, board members approved changes to the district’s handbook and nominated Graham Peterson to serve on the regional board of directors for the Arkansas School Boards Association (ASBA). Peterson is president of the Mount Vernon-Enola School Board and represents Zone Four.
In two final pieces of business to note, board members welcomed four new employees to Mount Vernon-Enola and accepted ASBA as the district’s property insurance provider.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
