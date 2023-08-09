Mount Vernon-Enola School District teachers are hard-at-work preparing for the beginning of classes on Aug. 16. With classes less than a week away, district staff members gathered at Mount Vernon Baptist Church (MVBC) on Monday for a “state of the district” celebration.
New Mount Vernon-Enola Superintendent Zebulon Prothro led the celebration, while Arkansas State Rep. Cameron Cooper also attended. Cooper, a Republican legislator who represents District 57, was first elected to the State House in 2019 and secured reelection last November.
In a social media post, Mount Vernon-Enola thanked Cooper for showing his support for the district by attending the celebration.
Other attendees of the celebration included district board members. MVBC also provided lunch for attendees.
“Thank you to MVBC for feeding our staff lunch today,” Mount Vernon-Enola Elementary School announced via social media. “We appreciate you.”
Mount Vernon-Enola High School staff also worked on training for the new school year on Monday. Elementary staff staff started professional development training last week.
“We can’t wait to see all of our students,” Mount Vernon-Enola High School stated via social media.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
