Mount Vernon-Enola student wins gold at FCCLA conference

Mount Vernon-Enola school board members recognized a student who represented the school at this year’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Conference at last week’s board meeting.
Dessie McCarty received the “High Flyer” award at the board’s monthly meeting on Aug. 21. Earlier this summer, in early July, McCarty won the gold meal for sports and nutrition at the FCCLA’s national conference in Denver.
“Her dedication and kindness make her not just a skilled student, but also a truly commendable individual,” the district said via social media.
McCarty is the third Mount Vernon-Enola student to receive the award from the board since the district introduced it in July. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, students Cutter Harris and James Rodgers received the July High Flyer award for their efforts on the district’s summer maintenance crew.
“They are the ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind of kids,” Superintendent Zebulon Prothro said, per the July recap. “I have truly enjoyed getting to know each of them this summer.”
Another Faulkner County student gained recognition at the national FCCLA conference in July. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Vilonia High School (VHS) senior Taylor Dixon was elected the organization’s Vice President of Programs. Dixon is a member of VHS’ FCCLA chapter.
Also on Aug. 21, board members approved five legal transfers, a contract worth nearly $35,000 with Service Plus to improve the elementary school intercom systems and the district’s food service vendors for this school year, a recap of the meeting posted to the district’s social media page read.
Classes at Mount Vernon-Enola began on Aug. 16.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
