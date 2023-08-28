Mount Vernon-Enola student wins gold at FCCLA conference

Dessie McCarty won the gold medal for sports and nutrition at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Conference in early July.

 Submitted photo

Mount Vernon-Enola school board members recognized a student who represented the school at this year’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Conference at last week’s board meeting.

Dessie McCarty received the “High Flyer” award at the board’s monthly meeting on Aug. 21. Earlier this summer, in early July, McCarty won the gold meal for sports and nutrition at the FCCLA’s national conference in Denver.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.