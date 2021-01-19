A second Faulkner County resident has been charged in the death of 9-year-old Robby Taylor from an apparent dog attack on May 28, 2020.
Lisa Young, 26, faces a charge of negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor count of violating the Faulkner County animal ordinance. Trey Edgar Wyatt was previously charged in the case in July 2020. Wyatt’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 4. He has pleaded not guilty.
Young was arrested and charged Jan. 14, online records indicate.
According to court documents, Wyatt let Young’s pit bull dogs out of their Chambers Lane residence on the morning in question after the girlfriend left for work. Young told investigators that Wyatt called her shortly after she got to work saying the dogs came back home “covered in mud.”
Authorities were initially called to the area around 9:15 a.m. on May 28 regarding a missing child report.
Taylor’s mother called 911 because he had disappeared after going to check the mail.
After calling 911 and continuing to search the nearby area, the Taylor family discovered Robby’s body in a nearby field.
One of the boy’s sisters found his “bloody and mangled body” just before 9:30 a.m., according to court documents. Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies pulled up to the scene and began searching for the dogs the sisters said they saw running from the field where Robby’s lifeless body was found.
Authorities requested a search warrant so that they could look for evidence inside Young and Wyatt’s residence on Chambers Lane after hearing dogs barking inside the home. While waiting for a judge to approve the search warrant request, deputies cleared the property and found Wyatt sitting in a shed. According to the investigator’s report, Wyatt was found in the shed after authorities “had been on his property for over an hour trying to make contact with someone at the residence.”
Inside the home, police reportedly found several spots where it appeared someone had tried to clean blood off the floor.
“There were several articles of fabric and clothing collected that appeared to have blood on them,” an affidavit reads in part. “The floor was still wet in the front room and a mop bucket with [a] mop was located in the same room. The bathtub in the master bathroom was wet and had large amounts of dog hair in the bottom. Several spots that appear[ed] to be blood were found in and around the tub. It appeared someone made an attempt to clean the areas where suspected blood was found.”
Young bonded out of the Faulkner County Detention Center on Jan. 15, according to online records.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
