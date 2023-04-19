Missing teen

Aubrey Ann Halliday, 17, was last seen shortly after 11 p.m. Monday at Western Hills Lane in Mountain Home.

Arkansas State Police have reported that a 17-year-old from Mountain Home is missing.

Police said Aubrey Ann Halliday was last seen Monday, April 17, 2023, at Western Hills Lane around 11:15 p.m. It is unclear where she could have headed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.