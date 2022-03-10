The Mayflower Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have partnered to host a fishing event for children in Faulkner County.
From 9 a.m. to noon March 19 at Pierce Creek Landing in Mayflower, the three entities will host Cops and Bobbers.
“Fishing poles and bait will be provided and Big O Tires will provide hot dogs, chips and drinks for participants so come on out and enjoy reeling in a great time,” the Mayflower PD wrote on its social media page about the event.
Additionally, Taylor’s Made Cafe in Mayflower donated a gift card to their restaurant that will be given away during the event.
The event is free for kids in Faulkner County. To register for the event, send the child’s name and age to mayflower.pd@arkansas.gov.
“All children under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult during the event,” Mayflower PD said.
At least 39 participants had registered as of Thursday afternoon.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/mayflowerpd.
