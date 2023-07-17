An internet sting operation conducted by the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) has led to the arrest of a Maumelle resident.
Matthew Silva, a 41-year-old, was taken into custody on charges of internet stalking of a child, sexual indecency with a child and driving while on a suspended license on July 13.
Silva is accused of exchanging private messages and photographs for over a month with an undercover Facebook account set up by the MPD to work internet crimes against children, an arrest affidavit read.
The account he allegedly began communicating with on June 6 “is represented as a juvenile black female and has multiple posts establishing that she is 14 years old,” an MPD officer stated in their report for the affidavit. The officer communicated with Silva undercover as the juvenile female throughout the investigation.
The June 6 conversation between Silva and the investigator was short. Silva allegedly wrote “hi,” asked how old the juvenile was and said the girl “was too young for him” when the investigator wrote they were 14-years-old.
Over a month later, however, Silva allegedly reached out again, writing on July 10 that he would take the girl fishing, sparking a conversation that lasted over three days and ended in his arrest. Asking for the juvenile’s age again, Silva allegedly wrote that the girl was “young for [him],” but replied “it’s cool” when the investigator apologized.
Over the course of the next three days, Silva allegedly asked the juvenile questions about her sexual preferences, whether she had watched or performed various sex acts and asked to video chat. Silva and the undercover investigator ultimately made plans to meet at a business in Mayflower.
The investigator and two MPD officers were at the business when Silva arrived and took him into custody “without incident,” the affidavit read.
“While being placed into handcuffs, Silva began saying ‘I can’t believe I fell for that,’ ‘I’m gonna be on one of those damn lists for the rest of my life now,’ and ‘I [expletive] up,’” the investigator stated.
At the MPD, Silva was read his Miranda rights and signed a statement saying he understood his rights, but decided to speak with investigators without an attorney. Silva told investigators the juvenile told him she was 15 and said he continued their conversation despite knowing she was underaged because “he had been arguing with his wife and was ‘looking for companionship,’” the investigator stated.
“I asked if he had anything violent planned for the underage girl once they were back at his house and he said it was ‘just about sex,’” the investigator stated, adding later that Silva continued to say that “he had just messed up.”
Silva’s court appearance is set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Faulkner County Courthouse. On July 14, Silva’s secured bond was set at $100,000. The court approved his request for a public defender, ordering him to pay $100.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
