An internet sting operation conducted by the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) has led to the arrest of a Maumelle resident.

Matthew Silva, a 41-year-old, was taken into custody on charges of internet stalking of a child, sexual indecency with a child and driving while on a suspended license on July 13.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

