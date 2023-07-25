The Mayflower Police Department, with the help of other law enforcement, made a quick arrest in a shooting earlier this week.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, the MPD “received a call regarding an apparent armed robbery and possible carjacking with a single victim being shot,” the department announced in a news release.
MPD officers arrived on scene within two minutes of the call, authorities said.
“A single victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds,” MPD said. “A manhunt immediately began for the suspect, [34-year-old] Joshua Miller, who was known to local residents but not to the victim in this case.”
Miller had fled the scene before officers arrived. The Conway Police Department K-9 unit, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police helped track Miller “west of the scene and located in the woods between I-40 and 365,” officials said.
“We were honored to be able to assist the Mayflower Police Department with this case,” FCSO officials said. “Fortunately, thanks to the cooperation of all of the agencies seamlessly working together, Miller was safely taken into custody very quickly.”
Miller was arrested at 1:48 p.m. He is being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center on charges of first-degree attempted murder, a class A felony; aggravated robbery, a class Y felony; terroristic act, a class Y felony; possession of a firearm by certain persons, a class B felony; first-degree battery, a class Y felony; and fleeing, a class A misdemeanor.
The condition of the gunshot victim was not available as of press time Tuesday.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
