The Mayflower Police Department (MPD) is set to host the Cops & Bobbers fishing event on Saturday at the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission (AGFC) Dr. James E. Moore Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range in Conway.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon with AGFC promising to stock the pond beforehand so the kids in attendance can have increased odds of catching fish.
Kids ages 3-16 are invited to participate but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the event. Parents are allowed to fish with their kids, but are required to have a fishing license in order to do so, as per AGFC regulations for anyone over the age 16.
Bates Field & Stream will provide the bait for the event and participants just need to bring their own lawn chairs and fishing gear.
Hot dogs and drinks will be provided by Big O Tires. MPD is working on gathering door prizes for the event as well.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the
cabin.net
