MRW Associates with Keller Williams Realty Central announces that it is growing its real estate team as it prepares for 2022.
MRW Associates is now composed of four team members: Mark Russell Williams as sales leader; Toni Lancaster as contract coordinator; Taylor Reynolds as showing specialist; and Noah Hepp as marketing director.
“Our whole team is proud to call central Arkansas home, and love to help others fall in love with the area and its unique communities,” MRW Associates said in a statement.
MRW Associates is a local real estate team at Keller Williams Realty Central that was founded by realtor Mark Russell Williams in 2017. With more than 30 years of combined real estate experience, MRW Associates said it is ready to handle all real estate needs whether it be residential, farm and ranch, or commercial.
Keller Williams Realty Central is a part of the Keller Williams Realty Market Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, which is the leading real estate office in sales volume in the state for 2021 and that has the backing of the world’s largest real estate company, consisting of 180,000+ associates around the globe.
