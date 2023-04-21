The Mt. Vernon Community Cemetery Board met Tuesday, April 18 at the Mt. Vernon Community Building. The date and time for the clean up were set for Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 a.m. until around noon. Those willing to help should bring rakes, weed eaters, bush cutters and mowers. The group sponsors two clean ups per year – one in the spring and another one in the fall. After the clean up, participants will enjoy a tailgating event at the cemetery.
Adam Simpson was selected to keep the cemetery mowed between the clean ups. He is paid from donations. Anyone wishing to contribute to the cemetery expenses, please send donations to Martha Garrison, treasurer, 1154 Highway 36, Mt. Vernon, AR 72111.
