The Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) approved Mt. Vernon-Enola School District’s American Rescue Plan Act appropriation request in a meeting at the State Capitol on Thursday.

The appropriation, approved in a single vote alongside Greenbrier School District and 42 other districts, provides Mt. Vernon-Enola with more than $558,000 in funding and, after a revision of its original proposal, follows the recommendations of ALC.

