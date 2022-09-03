The Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) approved Mt. Vernon-Enola School District’s American Rescue Plan Act appropriation request in a meeting at the State Capitol on Thursday.
The appropriation, approved in a single vote alongside Greenbrier School District and 42 other districts, provides Mt. Vernon-Enola with more than $558,000 in funding and, after a revision of its original proposal, follows the recommendations of ALC.
Per the appropriation request published to Mt. Vernon-Enola’s website, district Superintendent Larry Walters has marked $5,000 of the appropriation for systemic procedures in response to COVID-19; more than $25,000 for accelerated learning by purchasing “high quality instructional materials;” $170,000 for tutoring programs; $11,000 for technology; and more than $365,000 for additional pay for teachers.
With the $365,000, Walters told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview on Friday, the district will award a one-time retention and recruitment bonus of $5,000 each for teachers; $2,500 each to full-time classified district staff; and $1,250 each to part-time classified staff.
The ALC PEER subcommittee also approved Greenbrier’s nearly $2 million appropriation on Thursday. That appropriation, which doesn’t follow ALC’s recommendations for using the funds for teacher pay, is being used by the district for projects “to enhance safety, learning environments and air quality for students,” per meeting documents of the ALC.
In its justification sent to ALC for not following the recommendations, Greenbrier officials noted that it uses its own operating budget to improve staff salary schedules annually and has done so for 14 years and will continue to do so without the use of the appropriation.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.