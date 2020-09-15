On Aug. 27, the pastor and youth pastor of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church brought a truck full of food to the Storehouse, Conway Ministry Center’s food pantry, and then stayed to help serve.
“On the Tuesday before, we received a USDA truck with eighteen pallets of food through the Farmers to Families program. We served about 200 people during our pantry’s serve day, but had about 6 pallets left over,” said David McFerron, pastor of the Mt. Vernon church. “I called the Ministry Center to see if they could take it. A member of our church let us store it overnight in his meat packing plant. Several of our members came to help us load the truck this morning.”
McFerron, and the church’s youth pastor, Barrie O’Bannon, arrived in Conway about 9 a.m., just in time for the 9:30 service.
Mike Rush, who manages the Storehouse Pantry said his clients were so grateful for the extra food.
“We were able to give our clients our regular distribution of dry goods, meat and sandwiches, along with bread and sweets,” Rush said. “But we were also able to give everyone two of the USDA boxes, which contained a bag of potatoes, a couple onions, yogurt, cottage cheese, butter, cheese, and half and half. What an amazing blessing for our clients. They also brought enough milk for everyone to get a gallon.”
“At some point in the day, one of our volunteers pointed out that we would have never been able to distribute all the food the church brought by ourselves. We were so grateful that David and Barrie stayed to help. Another couple from their church also came and helped,” Rush said.
At the end of the service, there were almost 200 undistributed boxes still in the truck. Those were brought inside where volunteers disaggregated the contents and either froze or refrigerated them.
“Because of our new friends in Mt. Vernon, we’re going to have another great serve this week too,” Rush added.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church’s pantry is in operation on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, from 9-11 a.m. Conway Ministry Center’s Storehouse is open every Thursday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 701 Polk Street. Families can come each week for groceries and toiletries.
