The Arkansas Library Association (ArLA) held a virtual awards luncheon during its annual conference where multiple Faulkner County-based librarians and library staff came home with awards.
Janice Weddle, the Assistant Librarian for Instruction and Outreach at Hendrix College’s Bailey Library, was awarded the 2021 President’s Award during the conference which is an award given to someone who has provided extensive assistance to the ArLA president, Phillip Shackleford, or to the ArLA as a whole.
“The Award was given to Janice Weddle by Arkansas Library Association President Philip Shackleford for her diligent work and considerable contributions to the organization during the unprecedented and unpredictable past year,” ArLA said in a statement.
The entire staff of the Faulkner County Library, including more specially Director John McGraw and Children’s Services Librarian Mary Spears Polk, were awarded the 2021 Arkansas Intellectual Freedom Award. This award a person or group of people for their notable contributions that further the cause of intellectual freedom in the state of Arkansas.
“Faulkner County Library’s commitment to providing story time programming for all parts of their community exemplifies the commitment of Arkansas libraries to intellectual freedom and access for all of the state’s residents,” ArLA said. “Despite pushback from some lawmakers and community members, the library went forward with an LGBTQ-themed storytime program and provided a forum for community input at a public board meeting.”
Sloan Powell, Library Media Specialist at Simon Middle School was awarded the 2021 Retta Patrick Award which is given to a librarian who has made a significant state or national contribution to a school library.
“Powell’s contributions to a partnership between public and school libraries in Faulkner County have led to over 3,900 students receiving library cards, and the program continues to expand to more school districts in Faulkner and Van Buren counties,” ArLA said.
Jeff Whittingham, a Faulkner County Library board of trustees member and a professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning at the University of Central Arkansas, was awarded the 2021 Bessie B. Moore Trustee Award which is awarded to a trustee that has made substantial contribution to the development of a library at either the local, regional or state level.
