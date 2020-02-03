Attorneys representing the older of two Pine Bluff murder suspects accused in Elvia Fragstein’s 2018 strangulation death are asking that jail staff be required to give their client a haircut prior to a motion hearing set for later this week.
Tacori D. Mackrell, 20, was 18 years old when he and his younger cousin, 17-year-old Robert Smith III, reportedly kidnapped and killed Elvia Fragstein, 72, of Wooster. Smith was 16 years old at the time, and will turn 18 years old Saturday.
The cousins were charged with capital murder, kidnapping, theft of property and robbery for their alleged involvement in the Wooster woman’s disappearance and death.
Mackrell, who is set to stand trial in April, is currently scheduled to appear Thursday and Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a motion hearing in the capital murder case against him.
Attorneys William “Bill” James Jr. and Jeffrey Marx Rosenzweig have asked a circuit judge to order jail staff to groom Mackrell prior to the two-day hearing.
“Over the course of his incarceration, Macrkell’s hair and facial hair have grown in such a way as to be both unattractive and uncomfortable,” the motion requesting jail staff be authorized to cut the murder suspect’s hair reads in part. “He has sought a haircut and shave but has been told by the jail authorities that he can have a haircut only before trial, which is in April. The defense team has asked for Mackrell to be permitted a haircut and shave but – to this point – the jail authorities have not relented.”
Ensuring their client is well groomed is “particularly important” in Mackrell’s case, the two lawyers said.
“It would be prejudicial to Mackrell for the population from which the jury will be chosen for an ungroomed photograph of him to be in the public domain,” the motion states.
While the defense team has withdrawn its request to have Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. make a decision on whether the case should be transferred to a different court, attorneys will argue on whether Mackrell should face the death penalty, among other pending motions, during the upcoming, two-day hearing.
Mackrell’s attorneys have asked the judge to extend the outcome of Roper v. Simmons to Mackrell. The case barred courts from issuing the death penalty in cases involving juvenile offenders.
Other cases the defense team has asked Braswell to consider in Mackrell’s case include Graham v. Florida and Miller v. Alabama, which found it was unconstitutional for juvenile offenders to receive life-without-parole sentences.
The defense counsel said these cases shed light on the fact that juveniles lack maturity and are “more susceptible to negative influences and outside pressures.”
A juvenile’s character also “is more transitory than that of an adult,” the motion reads.
These findings should also apply in Mackrell’s case, the murder suspect’s attorneys said.
“The hallmark characteristics of juveniles that make them less culpable than adult offenders also apply to 18-year-olds such as the Defendant,” their motion reads.
Attorneys representing Mackrell argue that during “the late teens and early 20s, the typical person experiences rapid and substantial changes in the area of the brain most closely connected with impulsivity and decision making,” adding that an individual’s brain is often “immature” until after they turn 21 years old.
As of Monday, no ruling was made on the defense’s grooming request.
