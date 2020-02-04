With a motion hearing nearing in the capital murder case against Zachery Scott Keesee, the defense team is asking that evidence obtained through cell-site records be suppressed.
The 27-year-old Maumelle man is charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement in the 2018 shooting death of Leonel Panduro.
Panduro, of Whitewater, Wisconsin, was shot and killed shortly before 6 a.m. May 8, 2018, in Room 106 of the Days Inn motel on Oak Street in Conway. The 48-year-old Wisconsin man suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he died.
Robert Michael Golden and Charles Daniel Hancock, attorneys representing the 27-year-old murder suspect, have filed a suppression of evidence request.
The lawyers argue that evidence collected against their client via cell-site records violate Keesee’s rights.
The request refers to evidence collected on May 9, 2018, by Conway Police Department Detective Andrew Johnson. Johnson received cellular phone details along with cell-site tower information from a deputy U.S. Marshal. The Marshal obtained the cell phone records via a federal order.
However, the defense team argues that a search warrant was never obtained in order to to look through their client’s personal information.
Keesee “never gave the cellular phone companies his authorization to disclose cell-site records,” the motion states. Because he never consented to such disclosure, his privacy rights were violated, Golden and Hancock said.
Because they believe the evidence and information obtained via Keesee’s phone records and cell-site logs, the defense team argues that Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson should bar prosecutors from using the cell-site records as evidence against the Maumelle man.
The defense is also asking that statements Keesee reportedly made to Conway officers via Facebook be excluded during his upcoming trial.
Keesee’s lawyers anticipate prosecutors “will attempt to introduce [F]acebook messages from the Conway Police Department’s [F]acebook account, which purport to contain messages sent by [the] defendant.”
It would take more than account “subscriber information or [the] name used in the communications” to prove the messages reportedly sent by to authorities were from Keesee, the defense said.
Keesee is scheduled to appear in circuit court a 1 p.m. Feb. 13 for a motion hearing to address these matters and others.
The 27-year-old was charged with capital murder alongside two others — Andrew John Morstain and Christopher Bynum. Morstain is set to stand trial in November, and Bynum pleaded guilty to a lesser, first-degree murder charge in December 2019. The Texas man was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections upon pleading guilty to his involvement in Panduro’s shooting death.
Police believe the shooting was drug related.
Keesee’s mother, Sherri, also faces a felony charge following the shooting.
The Maumelle High School engineering instructor was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution for reportedly lying to police about her son’s whereabouts and whether she’d had contact with him following the apparent shooting. Her son is currently scheduled to stand trial March 2-6. Sherri is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 1-3, and Morstain’s four-day jury trial will begin on Nov. 2.
