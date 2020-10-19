The defense attorney representing a Pine Bluff teen who was accused alongside his older cousin of kidnapping and killing Elvia Fragstein in July 2018 said he plans to call Tacori Mackrell to the stand during Robert L. Smith III’s trial.
Smith was 16 years old when he and Mackrell allegedly murdered Fragstein. Mackrell admitted to his involvement in the case and was found guilty as charged by a Faulkner County jury on Oct. 8.
Smith is charged as an adult with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of property for his alleged involvement in the case.
The now 18-year-old cannot face capital punishment because of his age at the time of the alleged offense, per Arkansas law. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty in the case against Mackrell, who was 18 years old when he abducted the 72-year-old Wooster woman from the Conway Commons shopping center. An all-white jury of eight women and four men ultimately sentenced Mackrell last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
After the older Pine Bluff suspect’s trial was heavily publicized, defense attorney Garfield W. Bloodman requested Smith’s trial be rescheduled.
The defense attorney said he had concerns the court would be unable to find an unbiased jury following the media coverage of Mackrell’s trial. The death-penalty case also brought a “heightened level of awareness” to Smith’s case, Bloodman said Monday afternoon.
Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews argued against resetting the capital murder trial against Smith, adding that some witnesses from out of the country are prepared to be at the trial.
Circuit Judge Troy Braswell ruled against the defense team’s request, saying he was confident the court could provide a fair trial for Smith.
“I am confident I can preside over a fair trial,” Braswell said. “If there’s a reason to strike [a prospective juror] for cause, then we’ll strike them. If we’re unable to seat a jury, we won’t have a trial. The last thing I’m going to do is set a juror who cannot be impartial.”
The circuit judge also confirmed that none of the prospective jurors listed in the panel called to serve in the Mackrell case would be called for Smith’s case.
To keep the names of those called randomized, the circuit judge allowed Bloodman to pull two numbers from a jar on Monday. The two numbers selected signify which jury panel would be called for Smith’s upcoming trial, which is scheduled for Nov. 2-6. The panel used for Mackrell’s trial was not placed in the jar.
Before the brief hearing ended Monday, Smith’s attorney said he plans to file two motions in lemine and said he plans to call Mackrell to the stand during Smith’s trial.
Online records show that Mackrell was served a subpoena from the defense by 11:36 a.m. Monday.
Jury selection in Smith’s case will begin Nov. 2 at the Justice Building in Conway.
