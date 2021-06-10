The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education honored retiring Superintendent Greg Murry on Tuesday at its June meeting, recognizing Murry’s 14 years of service to Conway at his final board meeting.
In his final Superintendent’s Report for board members, Murry spoke on the past year and the challenges he and CPSD’s staff have had to face due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, likening it to switching branches of the military.
“We were in the Navy [prior to the coronavirus pandemic],” Murry said. “We knew how to sail a ship. But, we were told we were being transferred to the Air Force [with the pandemic].”
Doubling down on the analogy, Murry recognized his staff’s success in meeting challenges head on.
“Our teachers had to learn how to fly an airplane and they safely landed it in May,” Murry said.
Striking both a hopeful and cautionary tone, Murry spoke of his excitement to have students back in classrooms this fall across CPSD after a year in which many students learned virtually, but added that the district is aware returning students will face learning gaps that CPSD teachers will have to address.
Wrapping up his final report, Murry thanked the board for its support throughout his tenure and finished simply.
“It has been a privilege of a lifetime,” Murry said as meeting attendees rose in applause.
In turn, board members took time to reflect on Murry’s tenure and his leadership. Board President Trip Leach said he admired Murry’s “servant leadership, follow-up and follow-through” and his stewardship of the district’s resources, among other traits, while longtime board member Bill Clements, who was on the board when Murry was hired in 2007, said the district couldn’t have asked for a better superintendent.
“[CPSD] couldn’t have asked for a better leader,” Clements said. “[We couldn’t] have found one that’s more compassionate [or] humble.”
At-large board member since 2010 Andre Acklin said Murry was a visionary, while Zone 1 board member Amy Ferdowsian said she knew the district would get through the coronavirus pandemic because of Murry’s leadership.
“We all knew this was going to be a hard school year, but with [Murry] as our superintendent, I knew we were going to be OK,” Ferdowsian said.
Leach presented Murry with a plaque in honor of his service. After the meeting, Murry reflected on his 14 years of service in an interview with the Log Cabin.
“Conway’s a great place to be and I’m so very blessed to have been here,” Murry said. “It’s been the opportunity of a lifetime.”
In other news from Tuesday’s meeting, CPSD Student Services Director Joel Linn updated board members on the district’s final COVID-19 case numbers for the 2020-21 school year. Linn said about 7.5 percent of the district’s total population of staff and students ended up contracting COVID-19 at some point during the year, while at last count, 70 percent of district staff had been vaccinated against the threat of the coronavirus. Reminding board members that the district’s quarantine measures have to continue through the beginning of the next school year, Linn noted that vaccinated students don’t have to quarantine after an exposure to an individual who has COVID-19.
The board’s next meeting on July 13 will be incoming Superintendent Jeff Collum’s first meeting to give a report. Collum has been present at several meetings the last few months after the board chose to hire him in December.
