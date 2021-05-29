Ask a Conway Public Schools (CPSD) staff member their thoughts on Superintendent Greg Murry and one word is almost certain to be spoken: “kindness.”
“The most important lesson [Murry] has taught me is the power of kindness and a genuine love for people,” CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin. “He takes time to encourage employees and care for them when it matters most.”
Assistant Superintendent K.K. Bradshaw spoke similarly to Kendrick, offering an example of Murry’s kindness at the helm of CPSD.
“The most impactful thing to me [about Murry’s leadership] was something he did that few people know,” Bradshaw said. “Murry wrote copious personal notes to staff upon the birth of a child or a loss of a loved one. He did that quietly [and] privately, yet that is the kind of man and leader he is.”
Murry is approaching the end of his 14-year tenure at the district. First announced in June 2020 and confirmed to the Log Cabin in an interview with “Conway on the Record,” the newspaper’s official podcast last week, Murry is retiring from his role as superintendent on June 30.
In his interview last week, Murry reminisced on his career and his first days at CPSD. Murry moved to Conway to become superintendent in 2007 after years of work as the assistant superintendent at Springdale School District in northwest Arkansas.
“We came down [to Conway], not only to be a part of this great school district, [but] to give some assistance to my family [during] my dad’s latter years,” Murry said.
And his dad’s influence continues to play a key role in Murry’s life. Noting his dad’s teaching that one should never be proud, Murry was slow to discuss the accomplishments of his tenure at CPSD and pivoted to praising his staff.
“I am so very pleased with what’s happened in relationship to the people who are in this district,” Murry said. “[CPSD staff are] great people who serve our children first and have students first [at their heart].”
But, Murry does have a lengthy list of accomplishments to point to during his tenure as superintendent. He entered CPSD at a time of significant financial concerns and steadied the district’s course, CPSD Maintenance Supervisor Bruce Harrell told the Log Cabin.
“When Dr. Murry came to CPSD, we were having some financial issues,” Harrell said. “Right away, with his experience at Springdale with finance, he got to work getting the district back on firm footing.”
Harrell said Murry’s handling of those early financial struggles allowed the district to begin tackling another issue: aging facilities.
Describing CPSD’s old high school, which first opened in 1967, design as “not the best” and in need of growth, Murry said he was honored to be involved in the construction of the new Conway High School campus which opened in 2012 and described how the high school construction and other projects like it have given Conway residents a sense of pride in their school.
“There’s a community pride here [in Conway] about public education,” Murry said.
Work on district facilities didn’t stop with the opening of the new Conway High School campus. This summer, renovation work on Sallie Cone Preschool is finishing after a year of construction. Harrell said Murry placed an emphasis on facility improvement and management from his first day on campus and discussed how the district makes a point to renovate one of its campuses every summer.
“We have [completed] a campus renovation each summer since 2013 to make sure our facilities are up to date,” Harrell said. “Dr. Murry meets with me and my supervisor [Support Services Director] Jason Lawrence almost as soon as school begins [in the fall] to start planning for the next summer renovation.”
Another word you’re sure to hear from CPSD staff about Murry? “Leadership.” Marguerite Vann Elementary First Grade Teacher Lisa Ortega told the Log Cabin that Murry’s leadership empowers the CPSD community.
“Great leaders empower others and help them to realize the potential that lies within [them],” Ortega said. “Murry does that for teachers and students.”
Leadership proved critical for the last year of Murry’s tenure. In what was perhaps both his greatest challenge and success, Murry guided the district through the coronavirus pandemic which required virtual learning, social distancing and mask-wearing at all the district’s campuses.
“There was no training in school for how to handle a pandemic,” Murry said, describing the challenge of learning to navigate a pandemic as an educator. “[CPSD’s] current model of leadership went out the window.”
Once again quick to pivot from himself to deserved praise on his staff, however, Murry emphasized the district’s ability to succeed despite its challenges.
“[CPSD staff] have done heroic work during these unusual circumstances,” Murry said.
CPSD Transportation Supervisor Joey Achan spoke glowingly of Murry’s leadership through the pandemic.
“Murry came to CPSD during a time of adversity for our district due to financial woes, and he is culminating his career during a year of unprecedented events due to COVID-19,” Achan said. “Dr. Murry’s outstanding character has been revealed repeatedly through his thoughtful decision-making and efforts on behalf of the students, parents, faculty and staff of Conway Public Schools.”
For his last month at CPSD, Murry said he will work with incoming Superintendent Jeff Collum to acclimate him to Conway and ensure a smooth transition. In retirement, Murry plans to move back to his former home of Springdale, a decision motivated by five young grandchildren.
“I could list 20 [reasons] that make [Conway] a wonderful place [to live], but there are five reasons that it’s not the best place for me to stay,” Murry said, naming his grandchildren.
In a parting word, Murry expressed his gratitude to CPSD and the city of Conway.
“I really have enjoyed these 14 years in Conway,” Murry said. “They’ve been a blessing to me [and] I thank the Good Lord that he put me here. I thank the people of Conway for accepting me the way they did.”
Kindness and leadership are the common themes in CPSD staffs’ thoughts about Murry and are discussed most often in traits they’ll miss after he’s gone.
“I will never forget the time he gave money from his own pocket to purchase books from the book fair for a young student whose parents could not afford them,” Ortega said. “His servant leadership will be missed.”
