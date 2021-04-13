The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will introduce Kelli Gordon as the district’s new special education director at its April board meeting on Tuesday night.
Gordon, the recipient of undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas State University, has worked as a special education supervisor for CPSD since 2018 and previously worked for three years as the district’s instructional specialist for special education. A longtime employee of schools in CPSD since 2001, Gordon will take over the special education director position from Kim DeCorte who has worked for CPSD since 2018 and has over 30 years of experience in education.
Superintendent Greg Murry will also present a proposed 2.5 percent increase of licensed and classified staff salaries for the upcoming school year to the CPSD board on Tuesday night for its approval and provide the board with updates on potentially impactful bills that have come out of the State Legislature in recent weeks and the latest on COVID-19 cases on the district’s campus.
In a final agenda item to be discussed, the board will consider a resolution to adopt the Faulkner County Hazard Mitigation Plan as district policy. CPSD Support Services Director Jason Lawrence will present the plan to the board ahead of their final decision.
Tuesday night’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Conway High School Lecture Hall.
