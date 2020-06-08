The Conway Board of Education will discuss the upcoming retirement of current Superintendent Greg Murry and consider a proposal from a firm offering its assistance in hiring his replacement during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Murry, superintendent of Conway Public Schools since 2007, is scheduled to retire in June 2021. Representatives from McPherson and Jacobson, an educational leadership recruitment firm, will present a proposal for the firm's services to the board.
The board will also introduce newly-hired administrators for Conway High School and Ida Burns Elementary School.
Jason Lawrence, Director of Support Services for Conway Public Schools, will present a proposal on the Sallie Cone Renovation Project. If approved, the project will renovate the Sallie Cone Preschool and make dining, safe room and kitchen additions to the school. The preschool renovation is expected to be complete by December, while the additions are expected to be finished by July of next year.
The board will also vote to approve suspending district policies to align with state and federal emergency COVID-19 laws.
A full agenda of Tuesday’s meeting can be viewed on the district’s website, www.conwayschools.org.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Conway High School Lecture Hall at 2300 Prince St. and is open to the public. The Conway Board of Education encourages attendees to socially distance and wear masks.
