Arkansas Heritage announces the Dec. 31, 2021, retirement of Bill Gatewood, director of the Old State House Museum. Gatewood’s retirement completes 35 years of service with the State of Arkansas and 29 years with the museum.
“Bill has lent his immense talents and passion for preservation to the Old State House Museum, particularly during the trying times of the late 90s when the building was in serious decline,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Bill spearheaded the extensive 1996 to 1999 restoration of the museum, demonstrating great patience and dedication while preserving Arkansas’s first state house, literally from the ground up. This project alone merits accolades upon retirement.”
Gatewood’s first job with Arkansas Heritage was curator of the Old State House. During that time, he worked on building and managing the museum’s collection and developing in house exhibits. He was promoted to Deputy Director in 1995 and director in 1999.
“I’ve gotten to know Bill on a personal level during my time as Arkansas Heritage Director,” said Jimmy Bryant. “He is a gracious man who has given our state a beautiful gift in the conservation of the Old State House. He has generously allowed us to tap into his vast knowledge of Arkansas history and conservation to benefit museums and facilities around the state.”
Gatewood was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, but the University of Arkansas played a substantial role in his development. Gatewood’s father, Willard B. Gatewood, Jr., took a position with the U of A, eventually serving as chancellor. The younger Gatewood graduated from the Honors Program with a bachelor of arts in Anthropology in 1981, then obtained his master’s degree in Museum Studies/Anthropology with a Certificate of Museum Studies from Arizona State in 1986. Gatewood’s two children also attended the U of A, continuing the family tradition.
After a brief grad school stint at the Arizona Museum of Science and Technology, Gatewood joined the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism in 1986 as an exhibit shop supervisor. In 1990, he moved to a museum consultant position with the department before a door opened at the Old State House.
“As a kid, you think you want to get as far away from home as possible,” said Gatewood. “But the truth is, once I got to Arizona, I was unknowingly making a path for myself right back to Arkansas. Looking back, it doesn’t seem like 35 years have passed, but what an honor to have found my way home and had the opportunity to do good work alongside some of the most dedicated people in the museum field.”
Colleagues recall Gatewood’s attention to detail and his desire to make the museum a nationally recognized facility. In 1993, the Old State House Museum received national accreditation by the American Association of Museums for the first time since becoming a museum in 1951. This award was renewed in 2003.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve alongside my friend and mentor, Bill Gatewood,” said Jo Ellen Maack, curator of the museum. “They say some people come into your life for a reason – well, Bill came to the Old Sate House for a reason. Sure, he helped save the building, but he also touched many lives and taught so many in his 29 years.”
“As development director, we rely on building relationships when it comes to giving to the museum,” said Rae Ann Fields. “Bill makes that easy. Every donor who has had the pleasure of meeting Bill feels his connection to this place and wants to build on his foundation, in this case, the literal foundation of the building. No one has worked harder to make the Old State House what it is today than Bill.”
When asked about retirement, Gatewood shares that he plans to travel with his wife, author Jen Fawkes, and enjoy spending time with his adult children. He has generously offered to be an ongoing resource for the museum, sharing his knowledge with others as they continue to keep the Old State House sitting comfortably in the spot it has occupied since 1833.
The Old State House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1969 and became a National Historic Landmark in 1997. The museum hosts a diverse collection of artifacts from politics to pop culture and produces award winning exhibits including the popular “First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times” and the “Governors of Arkansas” gallery.
To make contributions in honor of Bill Gatewood’s service, please contact Rae Ann Fields at raeann.fields@arkansas.gov or 501.324.8649. Questions can be directed to Deputy Chief of Communications Mandy Shoptaw at mandy.shoptaw@arkansas.gov or 501.324.9788.
