Girls in STEM, a free one-week program for girls ages 12-16 offered by the Museum of Discovery, is being held at the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway this week for the first time in its history.
After spending a few days in classrooms, the group took a Thursday field trip to Arkansas PBS and will finish out the week at Arkansas Coding Academy and The Conductor on Friday.
“The purpose of Girls in STEM is to give participants an opportunity to explore STEM careers with hands-on activities led by female STEM professionals, ultimately encouraging them to continue their STEM studies and even pursue STEM careers,” Kendall Thornton, Museum of Discovery spokesman, said. “Girls in STEM is sponsored by Acxiom with additional support from Arkansas PBS.”
In the first part of the week, the group rotated through stations trying on PPE, monitoring a “dummy” patient, practicing moulage, and performing CPR at the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences at UCA. Moulage is the art of applying false injuries to a medical manikin to prepare students for an emergency situation.
The moulage station was one of four rotations the nursing staff at UCA administered for Girls in STEM Conway. They are called manikins in health care rather than mannequins, which is more commonly used in fashion.
A manikin is “a full body patient simulator that safely allows for the training of clinical skills, cognitive thinking and behavioral communication in a professional health care setting,” Thornton said.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
