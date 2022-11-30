The holiday spirit is coming to the Museum of Veterans in Vilonia, from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Dec. 3. Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive in Vilonia, the museum will be hosting the Spirit of Christmas. Activities include Santa, petting zoo, Humvee rides, mule and buggy rides, live nativity scene and live music featuring Cousin Cletus. Also, tour the museum, free. Baked goods and arts and crafts will also be (for sale) in the museum’s barn.

