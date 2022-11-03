The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will host R.E.S.P.E.C.T., a tribute to Aretha Franklin, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, the venue announced in a news release on Wednesday.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is a concert experience that honors one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters. The show highlights her timeless music that speaks to the complicated human condition, the news release read.
The production features a live band and vocalists as well as some of Franklin’s most recognized music such as “Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools” and “Respect.”
Produced by Right Angle Entertainment, this production is staged by Broadway’s own Christina Sajous. Sajous has worked on shows such as Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man, American Idol and more.
“R.E.S.P.E.C.T. will be a musical celebration that will honor the life of the legendary Aretha Franklin,” Executive Director of Public Appearances at UCA Amanda Horton, said. “Her music is truly timeless and one that all ages will enjoy. Our audience will be in for a treat as amazingly talented musicians and singers perform with all of the class and sass that made Aretha famous.”
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
