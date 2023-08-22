The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed to list a mussel found in Arkansas as endangered. As part of the proposal, the service is looking to designate critical habitat for the salamander mussel, found in scattered populations across 14 states from New York to Arkansas.

The proposal to list the salamander mussels opens a 60-day comment period, after which the service will evaluate available information and determine whether the species should be protected under the Endangered Species Act, a news release issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service read. The comment period ends Oct. 23.

