Justin Myers, the previous owner of The Purple Corner on Harkrider Street, recently bought the space in the downtown district that once was Carmen’s Antiques.
On Oct. 27, Myers posted on Facebook that The Purple Corner was hosting a clearance sale.
The Purple Corner is officially going out of business.
Meyer’s has decided to change the name from Carmen’s Antiques to Myers Mercantile.
The building located at 1022 Oak Street is currently going through minor renovations in order to be more functional.
According to Facebook, Myers Mercantile is “a vibrant, new marketplace showcasing designer retail, antiques, vintage, outstanding local artisans, gifts, home goods, premier specialty food market and so much more all in the beautiful historic downtown district.”
Myers Mercantile is not open yet, but will be opening soon after the completion of renovations.
For more information on when Myers Mercantile will be opening, or to browse their products, visit their Facebook page at Myers Mercantile.
