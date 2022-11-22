Conway National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in classroom 1 at Conway Regional Women's Center first floor, Building 2, on College Avenue.
Suzette Marks DNP, RN-BC will present the topic: The Role of Senior Behavioral Care Units in meeting mental health needs. The public is invited. For more information, call 501-697-1645. Feel free to leave a message by text or voice mail.
