Ten finalists were narrowed down to one grand-prize winner during the 2020 Alchemy Songwriting Showcase on Feb. 29.
Blake Rackley, born and raised in Midland, Texas, took the win with his song, “Never Mine,” about coming to grips with an absentee father.
“Everyone in the room was 100 percent present, listening, spellbound,” Jennie Strange with the competition, told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday. “It was a beautiful song, but more than that, captured a situation that so many can relate to, but in a new way.”
Rackley moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2013 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. The 27-year-old is “known for his fun-loving personality and his ability to communicate his stories through music and lyrics,” according to the singer/songwriter’s introduction on the Alchemy Facebook page.
Rackley and the other nine finalists represented many different areas of the country – including six different states – and various genre styles from gospel and Christian to country and bluegrass, pop, R&B and more.
“Our judges all said they felt this group of finalists were overall the most talented they have seen yet,” Strange said.
The top 10 then traveled to Conway to perform live on Feb. 29.
“It was truly a difficult decision to look through the 10 finalists and choose just one grand prize winner,” Strange said.
The event was well attended with around 150 audience members present to hear the varying musical acts.
”I’ve heard from multiple first-time attendees that the event far surpassed their expectations,” Strange said. “That they were truly interested and engaged the entire three hours.
As far as the judging process goes, she said the group of industry professionals, including American Idol season-eight winner Kris Allen, were looking for a song that was well-written from a musical and lyrical standpoint but also one that is new and unique.
”Of course, that has an immediate reaction from the audience,” Strange said. “Honestly, we had several finalists this year that met all of that criteria.
“The judges are focused on giving the songwriters the best possible feedback to help them move forward in their songwriting journey.”
While they deliberate, she said, there is “definitely an air of anticipation across the venue,” everyone waiting to hear who came out on top.
“The entire evening is marked by a sense of encouragement though,” Strange added. “The finalists are all cheering each other on. The audience members are rooting for each songwriter in their own way.”
As the grand-prize winner, Rackley will receive the following:
A four-hour songwriting session with one of our Alchemy guest judges – Kris Allen, Adam Hambrick, or Jonathan Smith – based on genre.
A three-hour artist branding session with Brittany Hodak, co-founder of ZinePak.
A $500 Southwest Airlines gift card.
Taylor GS Mini Acoustic.
In addition, Bo Armstrong came up next as the competition’s runner-up, Sierra Carson snagged the top youth division slot, with Arielle Reeder coming in as fan favorite.
“Congrats to all the finalists for a great performance,” Alchemy officials said.
