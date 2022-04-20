The National Day of Prayer will take place in Conway at 11:45 a.m. May 5 on the front lawn of the Faulkner County Courthouse. Taking place each year on the first Thursday of May, it is supported by presidential proclamation each year, and traces its history back to proclamation by the early Continental Congress in 1775.
Area churches and religious leaders are participating, the day of prayer being a communitywide Christian event.
The event will open with the Conway Christian Choir, followed by prayers – each in turn for specific abroad and near-home matters – each led by a different person.
Opening Prayer led by Quentin Washispack, New Life Church.
Prayer for Government led by Sen. Jason Rapert.
Prayer for Military led by Hunter Bezet, New Life Church.
Prayer for Media Arts led by Cornell Maltbia, True Holiness Saints Center.
Prayer for Education led by Jeff Collum, Superintendent Conway Schools.
Prayer for Church led by Dale Wicker, Conway First Baptist Church.
Prayer for Conway and Faulkner County led by Mayor Bart Castleberry.
Prayer for Family led by Jonathan Burgin, The Summit Church.
Prayer for World led by Colette Black, The Summit Church.
Following will be a scripture reading by Judge David Clark, and a worship song led by Lane Long of City Church. Then prayer directives as those gathered break into small groups, led by Tim Powell of Greenbrier New Life Church with closing by State Rep. Stephen Meeks.
In previous years the event lasted for one hour, making it lunch break-friendly, with some staying for only a portion of the overall casual event.
