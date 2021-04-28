After a pandemic-induced one-year hiatus, the National Day of Prayer event for Faulkner County will again take place 11:45 a.m. at the Faulkner County Courthouse on May 6.
Event organizer Quentin Washispack, with New Life Church Missions, said the event is a chance for all to gather in a “Prayer day for our entire nation.”
The National Day of Prayer, now in its 70th year, is celebrated in communities nationwide, coinciding with presidential decree declaring the day along with the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Various cities host Day of Prayer events, some large, some small, and at different times of the day. Washispack said the one-hour Conway event is timed so people could join during their lunch break.
Planning included “trying to include a lot of diversity” from area churches and congregations, Washispack said.
Pastors and staff from area churches will be on hand to lead prayers, as will Arkansas Sen. Jason Rapert and Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry. Judge David Clark will read scripture with worship songs led by Conway Christian Schools and New Life Church ministers. Renewal Ranch provided set-up and tear-down, Washispack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.