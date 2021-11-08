CenterPoint Energy announced that its Arkansas customers may see an increase in their natural gas bills when compared to those last winter, assuming normal winter weather, due primarily to natural gas market conditions. The utility serves about 400,000 residential and business customers in Arkansas.
Based on expected natural gas commodity costs and normal winter weather, CenterPoint Energy’s Arkansas customers can expect to pay on average $131 per month this winter during the five-month heating season of November through March. By comparison, last year’s average bill amount for the five-month period was about $92 per month.
The actual bill impact will vary by customer depending on the size and age of the home, number of gas appliances, number of people in the household, thermostat settings, levels of insulation and other factors.
According to the Winter Fuels Outlook report issued in October by the U.S. Energy Information Administration: “On average across the United States, we expect prices for all fuels to be higher than in recent winters. Rising wholesale commodity prices for natural gas, crude oil, and petroleum products are being passed through to retail prices. Although we attribute price increases over the past year to several factors, the main reason wholesale prices of natural gas, crude oil and petroleum products have risen is that fuel demand has increased from recent lows faster than production.”
As a regulated utility, CenterPoint Energy does not mark up, or profit, from the purchase and sale of natural gas in Arkansas. Only gas costs actually incurred and approved by the Arkansas Public Service Commission are recovered from customers. Natural gas is a commodity bought and sold in a national deregulated market and prices fluctuate daily due to supply-and-demand pressures. CenterPoint Energy purchases natural gas on behalf of its customers and then passes those costs on to customers through a gas cost adjustment, which is listed on the bill as “Gas Supply Rate.”
“We encourage our customers to prepare now for the winter heating season ahead,” said Cindy Westcott, CenterPoint Energy Vice President for Arkansas and Oklahoma. “Whether it’s payment assistance options or energy efficiency improvements, we’re available to help our customers manage their heating costs. It’s also important to remember that, even with higher natural gas prices this winter heating season, bills should still remain lower than customers experienced in the late 2000s when natural gas prices were at record levels nationwide.”
CenterPoint Energy offers a number of options to help customers manage their natural gas bills.
Average Monthly Billing: Under this billing plan, a customer’s monthly bill amounts are evened out across the year to ease the impact of winter payment peaks by spreading the costs over a 12-month period. Customers can enroll for free at www.centerpointenergy.com/averagemonthlybilling or by calling 800-992-7552.
Payment Assistance: Any customer who thinks they may have trouble paying their natural gas bill should contact CenterPoint Energy right away to set up a payment assistance plan. Customers should not wait until they receive a disconnection/shut-off notice or their natural gas service has been disconnected. Visit www.centerpointenergy.com/paymentassistance or call CenterPoint Energy customer service at 800-992-7552.
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): This federally-funded program helps pay heating costs for income-eligible residential customers. LIHEAP in Arkansas is operated by a network of 15 Community Action Agencies. Learn more about the program and how to apply at the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment. Customers can also call CenterPoint Energy customer service at 800-992-7552 to be referred to their local Community Action Agency.
Energy Efficiency Programs and Rebates: CenterPoint Energy offers a wide range of energy efficiency tips, appliance rebates and energy-saving tools to help customers lower their natural gas bills. Visit www.centerpointenergy.com/saveenergy.
