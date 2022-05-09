Dr. David Naylor Jr. has announced his candidacy for Zone 2 of the Conway school board.
Dr. Naylor and his wife, Cindy, are the proud parents of Dylan (Conway graduate 2020) and Drake (Conway graduate 2024). Dr. Naylor is a Conway High School graduate, a lifelong resident of Conway, a member of New Life Church, and has served as the CHS football team physician since 2000.
Dr. Naylor was elected Chief Resident during his training to be a physician. He has served as a representative for the American Academy of Family Practice (Arkansas Chapter) and was the only 6-year president of the Physician/Hospital Organization in Conway. Dr. Naylor is an eight-time winner of the Women’s Inc. Primary Care Physician of the Year, multi-year winner of the Conway Log Cabin Primary Care Physician of the Year, and 2022 Faulkner Lifestyle Magazine Primary Care Physician of the Year.
“If elected, I would be extremely excited at the opportunity to serve this wonderful community by ensuring our children are afforded a strong education. I have been involved with the Conway schools and youth for the last 20 years. I understand the commitment needed to serve as a board member,” he said.
As a member of the school board, Dr. Naylor will work to provide a safe and orderly environment conducive to learning. He also believes in support for our teachers, removing politics from schools, full disclosure of curriculum to the public and learning commitment through extracurricular activities.
“We owe it to our students and our community to have great schools. I believe, after the last 2 years of a pandemic, it would be beneficial to have a physician on the school board. It would be a privilege to represent Zone 2 on the Conway school board and I would be honored to have your vote.”
Early voting in the school board began May 9. Election Day is May 24.
