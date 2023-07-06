One of the first initiatives that Auditor of State Dennis Milligan took on when he was sworn in as state auditor in January was to focus on nonprofit organizations that have unclaimed property held in the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt that his office administers.
Dr. Mark Lindstrom, District Superintendent for the North Arkansas District Church of the Nazarene based in Conway, was one of the first pastoral leaders contacted through this initiative.
On Thursday, Milligan presented him a check for nearly $4,500 owed to the Church in unclaimed property.
When owners abandon an account – through a move or a death, perhaps – and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the Auditor of State’s office. The office’s Unclaimed Property Division then works to connect property to its rightful owner.
“Unclaimed property can be any number of items, such as unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, certificates of deposit, contents of safe deposit boxes – you name it,” Milligan said. “Since I took office on Jan. 10th, we’ve returned more than $13 million to Arkansans through the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt.”
The Auditor’s office is required by law to return unclaimed property back to citizens. To see if you might have unclaimed property in Arkansas, visit https://claimitar.com.
