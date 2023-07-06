Nazarene

Auditor of State Dennis Milligan presents a check to Mark Lindstrom, District Superintendent for the North Arkansas District Church of the Nazarene based in Conway.

One of the first initiatives that Auditor of State Dennis Milligan took on when he was sworn in as state auditor in January was to focus on nonprofit organizations that have unclaimed property held in the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt that his office administers.

Dr. Mark Lindstrom, District Superintendent for the North Arkansas District Church of the Nazarene based in Conway, was one of the first pastoral leaders contacted through this initiative.

