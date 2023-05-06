Over the first three days of early voting, nearly 2,500 Conway voters cast ballots at the Faulkner County Courthouse in the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board Election.
Through the end of early voting on Thursday, nearly 6 percent of eligible voters (2,496) had turned out for the election, statistics released by the Faulkner County Election Commission late Thursday afternoon read. Friday’s totals were not available as of press time.
With early voting on pause over the weekend, Monday is the final day early voters can cast their ballots at the courthouse. As with previous days, the courthouse will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
On Tuesday, Election Day, voters will be able to cast their ballots at the McGee Center on 3800 College Avenue or at Agape Church on 1423 Ingram Street. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, two CPSD school board races are up for consideration for voters this May. Zone Five incumbent Bill Milburn is facing off against challenger Donald “Trey” Geier. Fellow CPSD board members appointed Milburn to finish the term of former board member Scott Champlin’s term last October after Champlin stepped down. The winner of the Zone Five race will fulfill the final year of Champlin’s term and must run again in 2024 for a second term if they decide to do so.
At-Large Position Two incumbent Jennifer Cunningham is facing off against challenger Sheila Franklin. Cunningham is the current school board vice president at CPSD and voters first elected her to the board in 2018.
The Log Cabin Democrat ran biographies on all the candidates, as well as a question-and-answer series in last Saturday’s edition. The story is also available on our website.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
