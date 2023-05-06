Over the first three days of early voting, nearly 2,500 Conway voters cast ballots at the Faulkner County Courthouse in the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board Election.

Through the end of early voting on Thursday, nearly 6 percent of eligible voters (2,496) had turned out for the election, statistics released by the Faulkner County Election Commission late Thursday afternoon read. Friday’s totals were not available as of press time.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

