Deputies serving a warrant on a Clinton man’s home recovered several ounces of methamphetamine, as well as guns and other drugs in a Dec. 1 event.
Arrested and charged was James Dales Simpkins, 51, of Clinton, charged with drug possession, possession of guns and drugs, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of firearms, and well as related charges. Simpkins is currently held in the Van Buren County Detention Center on $50,00 bond.
According to the arrest affidavit, deputies arrived at a Niagra Road home in Clinton to serve a warrant sworn out Aug. 12 on Simpkins. Simpkins was arrested outside the home shortly after deputy’s arrival. As he was searched, several magazines of ammunition were found on him.
Knowing Simpkins was a felon, deputies asked if he had a gun in the house. He did, Simpkins told them, and gave deputies permission to go inside the house and get the gun. As a deputy entered the home he noted a strong odor of marijuana, as well as several guns and drug paraphernalia “in plain view,” per the report.
The deputy backed out of the house and made arrangements for a search warrant. After the search warrant was issued deputies re-entered the home. As soon as they entered they found drugs and “multiple baggies” on a table in the living room. On a nearby shelf was a box. Inside the box was a crystalline substance, as well as “stripes that are suspected to be LSD,” the report stated.
Further search reveals “two plastic zip lock bags with a green leafy substance in them.” One of the bags had a series of smaller bags, filled with the green leafy substance, within. Additional searching led officers to a zip lock bag with smaller bags containing a white crystalline substance within. Officers also found various smoking devices used to consume marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as digital scales. A hypodermic needle with liquid inside was also found.
In the kitchen officers found six guns. Ammunition was found throughout the house.
Officers also found a zip lock bag with a “brown mushroom substance” inside Simpkins’ bedroom.
The recovered drugs were weighed, with methamphetamine weighing 180 grams (6.35 ounces) with an estimated sale value of $18,000, 17 LSD doses with an estimated $255 value, 182 grams of marijuana (6.4 ounces) estimated at $1,820 and 185 grams (6.5 ounces) of mushrooms estimated at $1,850 for a total of $21,925.
Simpkins was jailed and is show currently held in the Van Buren County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
“Even with the restrictions of COVID-19 we can still remove drugs off the streets to better protect the citizens of our community,” Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton said.
The warrant being served, sworn out Aug. 12, came after Simpkins, according tot he warrant affidavit, threatened on Aug. 11 to cut a juvenile “from head to toe” with a knife, and threatened to beat up that juvenile and a second juvenile.
Deputies were called to a Shirley address after the threats were made, and wrestled with Simpkins, who fought them as he was arrested. When Simpkins was searched a methamphetamine pipe and methamphetamine were found on him. A no-contact order was sworn out between Simpkins, the two juveniles and the juveniles’ mother as part of the Aug. 11 incident.
Simpkins was jailed after the incident, and later released on court order due to medical necessity.
