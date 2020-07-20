Nearly 70% of students in the Conway School District will return to school on Aug. 24, officials told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
The district had given parents until noon Friday to respond to a survey of whether their children would participate in virtual learning or on-site instruction at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
Spokesman Heather Kendrick said 8,132 parents had responded by the deadline. Of those, 5,653 (69.5%) opted for on-site instruction and 2,479 (30.5%) chose virtual learning.
As of Monday morning, the district had received emails from more than 200 people saying they missed the deadline but still wanted to register their choice.
“The original link is closed,” Kendrick said.
Instead, what parents need to do if they did not complete the survey by the deadline is to email their child’s name, grade and school along with which option — virtual or on-site — they choose to fallreentryoptions@conwayschools.net.
She stressed that parents who had completed the survey by the deadline do not need to do this.
Anyone with questions regarding their choice may submit them to that email, but the district asks for patience if there is a delay in getting a response.
Kendrick said the district was still sorting through the survey responses — to ensure there were no duplicates and sort them by buildings — so it did not have a breakdown for each school as of press time.
She said that of the virtual learning options, 875 were elementary and 1,604 were secondary.
The district will continue to give updates via Facebook live each Wednesday until school starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.